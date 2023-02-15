Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Responding to the death of two women in a fire during a demolition drive in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Tuesday said the guilty won't be spared.

Speaking to ANI here on Tuesday, Pathak said, "Those found guilty in the matter will not be spared. A probe committee has been constituted which will submit its report."

Also Read | Tata-Boeing Deal: PM Narendra Modi Dials Up US President Joe Biden, Both Leaders Hail Air India-Boeing Pact.

He said strict action will be taken even if police and administrative officials are found guilty.

"We had a late-night discussion with the officials in this matter, and told the top officials that we won't spare any perpetrator, be it police or administrative officials. They will not just be suspended but be put behind bars," Pathak said.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Pauri, Launches Development Schemes.

He, however, accused the Opposition of trying to give a political colour to every matter.

"A committee has been formed to investigate this matter* Opposition parties try to give a political slant to every matter. However, our government stands with the oppressed," the deputy CM said.

Earlier, on Monday, a 44-year-old woman and her daughter were killed after a fire broke out during an anti-encroachment drive at Marauli village of Kanpur Dehat region, police said.

The deceased were identified as Pramila Dixit (44) and her daughter, Neha Dixit (22).

According to information, the incident took place in the Marauli village on Monday afternoon during an 'anti-encroachment' drive by a team from district administration.

Though there was no clarity on what caused the fire, the family members of the victims alleged that officials and local miscreants deliberately set their house on fire.

According to sources, the family members had protested against the demolition drive and allegedly threatened to set themselves on fire to stop the action.

A scuffle followed between them and the officials during which a fire broke out and the house was burned to the ground, informed sources.

"Ashok Dixit, Anil Dixit and other accused, along with the SDM, SHO and Lekhpal set the house on fire. My mother and sister were killed in the fire. However, I and my father managed to come out alive. Every officer (in the anti-encroachment drive) is involved in this," Shivam Dixit, the victim's son alleged.

He also demanded that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally intervene in the matter and ensure that justice is served.

Kanpur Police, in an official note, said on the basis of the complaint filed by the victims' family, a case was registered against more than 12 people, including SDM, SO, and the Lekhpal.

"There was a complaint lodged against Vishal Dixit (one of the accused named in the FIR) that he was trying to encroach upon the land belonging to a village community. In connection with this, the administrative team reached the area to remove the encroachment when the incident took place," a police officer said.

A case under IPC sections 302, 307, 429, 436, 323 and 34 has been registered against the accused.

ADG Kanpur Zone, Alok Singh, told reporters, "A team had gone on an encroachment drive when this unfortunate incident took place. We have started an investigation in the matter."

Kanpur Commissioner Raj Shekhar said, "We have initiated a probe and have taken the victims' family into confidence. We are trying to find out the exact sequence of events. Strict action will be taken against the accused and none will be spared. The accused Lekhpal and SDM have been suspended." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)