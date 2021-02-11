Ahmedabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 285 new coronavirus cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the state Health Department said on Thursday evening.

The caseload in the state thus rose to 2,64,450, while the death toll due to the pandemic reached 4,399. Both the latest fatalities were reported from Ahmedabad district.

With 302 patients being discharged, the number of recoveries rose to 2,58,270, the release said.

Gujarat's rate of recovery went up to 97.66 per cent on Thursday. There are only 1,781 active cases in the state at present, 30 of them are on ventilators.

Notably, no new case of infection was reported in 13 out of 33 districts of Gujarat during the day.

Vadodara district added 77 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state. It was followed by 49 in Ahmedabad, 47 in Rajkot and 46 in Surat districts.

As many as 27,650 frontline workers in the state received the COVID-19 vaccination jab on Thursday, taking the number of inoculated persons to 7.41 lakh.

No new case was reported in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. There are no active cases in the territory either.

Of 3,370 persons found positive for coronavirus in the territory since the outbreak, two died while 3,368 have recovered, said a release by the UT administration.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,64,450, new cases 285, death toll 4,399, discharged 2,58,270, active cases 1,781, people tested so far - figures not released.

