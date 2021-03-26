Ahmedabad, Mar 26 (PTI) Eight farm group leaders were held on Friday for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms while addressing a press conference in a restaurant in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, police said.

Among those held by Chandkheda police was Bharatiya Kisan Union general secretary Yudhvir Singh, an official said.

"We detained eight persons when they were organising a press conference at a restaurant as they were flouting COVID- 19 guidelines," DCP (Zone 2) Vijay Patel said.

Singh said those protesting against the Centre's farm laws would continue to speak up despite such acts by authorities.

They were later allowed to go, police added.

The press conference was in connection with the Bharat Bandh call given by protesting outfits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)