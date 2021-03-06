Ahmedabad, Mar 6 (PTI) An Army chopper with three officers, including a Lieutenant General on board, made an emergency landing in an open field at Veena village in Gujarat's Kheda district on Saturday evening due to a technical snag, police said, adding nobody was injured in the incident.

The chopper was flying the three officers to Ahmedabad, including an Army LieutenantGeneral, an AOC Officer, and a colonel, besides two pilots and a technician, from Kevadia in Narmada district after the conclusion of the three-day Combined Commanders' Conference, an officer said.

"The chopper, carrying three Army officers including a Lieutenant General, two pilots and a technician from Kevadia in Narmada district to Ahmedabad, made an emergency landing in an open field at Veena village between Nadiad and Mahudha in Kheda district due to hydraulic oil leakage," said Kheda Superintendent of Police Divya Mishra.

The chopper landed safely in an open farm near the road, but nobody was injured in the incident, Mishra said, adding that the area has been cordoned off.

The conference, organised at Tent City near the world's tallest Statue of Unity in Kevadia, was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the last day.

