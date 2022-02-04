Ahmedabad, Feb 4 (PTI) As part of the ongoing investigation into the killing of Kishan Boliya, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday took the key accused to Dhandhuka town in Ahmedabad district to reconstruct the crime scene, an official said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped By Relative In Jalore; Accused Arrested.

Boliya was allegedly shot dead by Shabbir Chopda and Imtiyaz Pathan on January 25, over a Facebook post, which the accused claimed had hurt their religious sentiments.

Also Read | Railway Ministry Taking Steps for Effective, Speedy Implementation of Rail Projects.

As per the FIR, Pathan was riding the motorcycle, while Chopda was sitting pillion with a pistol.

After Boliya left his house with his brother on his two-wheeler on the day of the shooting, the accused tailed them till Modhwada area of Dhandhuka, where Chopda opened fire on Boliya, who was riding pillion, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ATS, B H Chavda said.

While the victim died on the spot due to bullet injury, his brother had a narrow escape. A CCTV footage also showed the accused, who had not covered their faces, following Boliya secretly.

"As part of the investigation, we brought the accused to the scene of crime and did a reconstruction to find out from where they had started their motorcycle, where they fired on Boliya, where they went after the murder and parked the vehicle before going into hiding,” Chavda said.

The crime was reconstructed in the presence of forensic science experts and panchs. After committing the crime, the duo hid in a small room, from where they were nabbed a few days later, Chavda said.

The ATS has so far arrested eight persons, including two Muslim clerics, in connection with the killing.

The ATS has termed Boliya's murder as an act of terror and has invoked stringent provisions of the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GUJCTOC) Act and the UAPA against the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)