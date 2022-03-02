Gandhinagar, Mar 2 (PTI) The BJP government in Gujarat on Wednesday issued a whip asking all its legislators to remain present when the state budget is presented in the Assembly on Thursday and for the subsequent discussions on allocations.

This is the first budget of the Bhupendra Patel-led government after it took over in September last year.

The month-long budget session of the Assembly kicked off on Wednesday with Governor Acharya Devvrat's address to the House, while state Finance Minister Kanu Desai will present the state budget on Thursday for discussion and approval of the House.

"This is a routine procedure. A whip has been issued on Wednesday. Through that whip, we have asked all the BJP MLAs to remain present during the entire budget session, including on Thursday when the budget is presented," the Assembly's chief whip Pankaj Desai said.

The whip was issued after Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief C R Paatil chaired a meeting of all the party MLAs after the House proceedings concluded for the day.

Ahead of the party meet, state Finance Minister Kanu Desai said the state budget will bring good news for all sections of the society.

"Let me assure you that the budget will bring good news for everyone, including farmers, fishermen, women, youth and salaried people. The budget will have new schemes and new infrastructure related announcements. Just like previous years, we will present a revenue surplus budget," Desai told reporters.

