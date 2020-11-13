Ahmedabad, Nov 13 (PTI) Gujarat Congress MLA Himmatsinh Patel on Friday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Patel, who represents Bapunagar seat of Ahmedabad city, made the announcement on his Twitter handle.

"I was found positive for coronavirus following an RT-PCR test. I am sure that I will recover soon with your blessings," the legislator tweeted.

Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda and the party's state unit in-charge Rajeev Satav wished Patel a speedy recovery.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)