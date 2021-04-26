Ahmedabad, Apr 26 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crossed the 5 lakh-mark on Monday to reach 5,10,373 with the addition of 14,340 new cases, the highest rise in a single day so far, the state health department said.

With a record 158 fatalities in a day, the COVID-19 toll in Gujarat rose to 6,486, it said.

Gujarat is now left with 1,21,461 active cases.

A total of 7,727 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Gujarat to 3,82,426, the department said in a release.

With this, Gujarat's case recovery rate has gone down to 74.93 per cent.

At 5,679, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of fresh cases in the state in the day and 27 fatalities, also the highest in the state.

Surat reported 1,876 new cases and 25 deaths.

Vadodara reported706 new cases and 16 deaths while Jamnagar added 668 infections. Rajkot reported 598 cases and 14 deaths, followed by 536 cases in Bhavnagar.

The number of beneficiaries who have received COVID-19 vaccine doses rose to 1,14,54,629 on Monday with 1,59,093 more people receiving the jabs, the department said.

As many as 20,19,205 people have received the second dose of vaccines so far.

In the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli Daman and Diu, the number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 6,839 with 142 new additions.

With 123 patients getting discharged, the count of recoveries increased to 4,672.

The UT is now left with 2,160 active cases with four deaths so far, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,10,373, new cases 14,340, death toll 6,486, discharged 3,82,426, active cases 1,21,461, people tested so far - figures not released.

