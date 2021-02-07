Ahmedabad, Feb 7 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party held roadshows in Rajkot and Surat on Sunday ahead of the local bodies polls in Gujarat slated for later this month.

The two cities are among the six with municipal corporations that will go to polls on February 21.

While Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia led the roadshow in Rajkot, the one in Surat's Udhna-Limbayat area was helmed by the party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, and attended by its state unit chief Gopal Italia.

Both rallies were well attended with workers on two- wheelers, cars and autorickshaws waving party flags and shouting slogans.

Addressing a gathering after the roadshow in Surat, Singh presented a 10-point "guarantee card" which promised reduction in housing tax, waiving personal tax, free rides for students on government city buses, free 24-hour water supply etc if AAP came to power in the Surat Municipal Corporation.

Singh said AAP will replicate its "Delhi model" in Gujarat, which promises better government school education and health care facilities and zero corruption, and urged people to vote out the BJP from the civic body.

In Rajkot, Sisodia said people were looking at the AAP with hope as BJP had failed them, and those who got elected on Congress tickets were joining the saffron party.

He claimed the AAP was getting all-round support from the people.

