Ahmedabad, Jan 19 (PTI) A 40-year-old Haryana resident was arrested by Gujarat police for allegedly posing as HR manager of a IT behemoth and cheating several women on the pretext of marriage over the last four years, an official said on Tuesday.

Sandip Mishra, from Gurugram in the northern state, was held by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell on Monday from Gir Somnath district in the state after a woman complained that he had raped her her two times on the pretext of marriage and had also taken Rs 5,300 from her claiming his ATM cards were not functional, an official said.

"The woman has said she came in contact with Mishra through a matrimonial site, where he had given his identity as Vihaan Sharma. He contacted her and said he worked in the Hyderabad office of a world renowned digital firm and was also an IIM Ahmedabad graduate earning Rs 40 lakh per year," the official informed.

He met the woman in a hotel here in September and established physical relationship two times on the pretext of marriage, and vanished later, the official said.

Further probe has found Mishra cheated several women over the past four years using this modus operandi, and objectionable photographs of some of the victims have been found in his phone, the official said.

Mishra has been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape) and cheating (420), he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)