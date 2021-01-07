Ahmedabad, Jan 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the newly-built Kevadia railway station near the Statue of Unity in Narmada district and the railway line connecting Vadodara with Kevadia on January 16, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Thursday.

Two days after that, the PM would also lay foundation stones for two metro train services in Gujarat via video- conference from New Delhi, Rupani told reporters in Tilakwada town of Narmada district.

"On January 16, the PM will inaugurate the Kevadia railway station through video-conference from New Delhi. He will also inaugurate the Vadodara-Kevadia railway line on the same day," the chief minister said.

"On January 18, he will lay foundation stone for phase-II of the metro project, connecting Ahmedabad with Gandhinagar and GIFT City. He will also perform the virtual stone-laying ceremony of upcoming metro train project for Surat city," he said.

In December 2018, President Ram Nath Kovind had visited Kevadia, which is around five kms from the 182-metre tall Statue of Unity, to lay the foundation stone for the railway station.

The railway station is aimed at providing direct rail connectivity to tourists visiting the Statue of Unity.

The broad gauge railway line would connect Kevadia with Vadodara.

Ahmedabad metro train service is divided into two phases. While the city will be covered in the first phase, nearby Gandhinagar will be connected in the second phase.

In March 2019, PM Modi had inaugurated the 6.5 km stretch of the Ahmedabad Metro train service. Work on the

Ahmedabad Metro's first phase has two corridors- one from Vastral to Thaltej Gam and the other one from Gyaspur depot to Motera stadium in the city.

The Union Cabinet had given approval for Phase-2 of Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project in February 2019.

The second phase will be from Motera cricket stadium here till Gandhinagar, the authorities had earlier said. PTI

