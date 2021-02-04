Ahmedabad, Feb 4 (PTI) With 275 persons testing positive for coronavirus, the infection count in Gujarat grew to 2,62,681 on Thursday, the state health department said.

As 430 patients recuperated in the past 24 hours, the recovery count went up to 2,55,489, it said in a release.

One patient died due to the infection in Ahmedabad city, which took the death toll to 4,392.

Gujarat's rate of recovery improved to 97.26 per cent. Of the total 2.62 lakh people infected so far, just 1.06 per cent cases are active at present, the department said.

Of the total 2,800 active cases in the state, 27 are on ventilators while 2,773 are stable, the department said.

Showing signs of recovery, nine out of the total 33 districts in Gujarat recorded zero cases on Thursday.

Vadodara district added 80 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state, during the day.

It was followed by 48 in Ahmedabad, 44 in Surat and 27 in Rajkot.

As many as 33,642 frontline workers in the state were covered under the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Gujarat on Thursday, taking the total number of beneficiaries to 4.53 lakh, the release said.

No new case was reported in the adjoining union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 3,370 persons found positive for coronavirus in the territory since the outbreak, two have died, 3,365 have recovered and three cases are still active, a release by the UT administration said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,62,681, new cases 275, deaths 4,392, discharged 2,55,489, active cases 2,800, and people tested so far - figures not released.

