Ahmedabad, Jan 12 (PTI) A case was registered against a retired Gujarat government employee on Tuesday for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 1 crore over a period of eight years, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Tuesday.

The ACB office in Tapi district registered an offence against R K Thakor, a retired field assistant (class-3) of now-defunct state government entity Gujarat Land Development Corporation (GLDC), the official said.

The ACB had initiated an inquiry against Thakor some time back after receiving an application alleging that he had amassed a lot of wealth and bought properties from his illegal income, he said.

Investigations revealed that the accused had amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.02 crore, around 137 per cent in excess to his legal income over a period of eight years, the official said.

As against his legal income of Rs 76.19 lakh between 2009 and 2017, Thakor had invested or spent Rs 1.78 crore during this period and had deposited Rs 29.17 lakh in cash in his bank accounts during this period, it was stated.

The state government permanently shut down the GLDC in 2018 after several of its employees, including some senior officials, were caught in corruption cases.

The ACB has so far booked 17 employees of the GLDC, including two class-1 officers, in disproportionate assets cases and unearthed assets worth Rs 39.77 crore amassed by them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)