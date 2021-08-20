Ahmedabad, Aug 20 (PTI) Gujarat reported 17 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 8,25,272, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,078, an official said on Friday.

With 14 people getting discharged, the recovery count reached 8,15,008, which is 98.76 per cent of the tally, leaving the state with 186 active cases, including six patients on ventilator support, he said.

An official release said over 2.75 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Friday, taking the overall number of doses administered in the state to 4.22 crore.

The COVID-19 tally in neighbouring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu remained unchanged at 10,629, while the recovery count increased by one to touch 10,622, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with three active cases.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,272, new cases 17, deaths 10,078 discharged 8,15,008 active cases 186 and people tested so far - figures not released.

