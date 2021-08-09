Ahmedabad, Aug 9 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 19 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,25,064, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,077 and the recovery count increased by 17, an official said.

He said the number of people discharged so far stood at 8,14,778, which is 98.75 per cent of the tally, leaving the state with 209 active cases, of which the condition of five patients was critical.

Rajkot led with five cases, followed by four each in Ahmedabad and Surat, he said.

A release said 5,51,121 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the total number of doses administered in the state so far to 3,71,32,599.

Neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported two recoveries and no new case on Monday, leaving its tally unchanged at 10,625 and the recovery count going up to 10,615.

With four deaths so far, the Union Territory has an active caseload of six, an official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,064, new cases 19, death toll 10,077, discharged 8,14,778, active cases 209, people tested so far - figures not released.

