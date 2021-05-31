Ahmedabad, May 31 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 1,681 new coronavirus positive cases while 4,721 patients recovered and 18 people died, the lowest such number in a day after April 7, the state health department said.

With the new additions, the tally of infections in Gujarat rose to 8,09,169 and recoveries to 7,66,991. The death toll now stands at 9,833, it said.

The case recovery rate in Gujarat has improved to 94.79 per cent, leaving the state with 32,345 active cases.

At 327, Vadodara district recorded the highest number of new cases, followed by Ahmedabad with 270 infections, Surat 217, Rajkot 127, Junagadh 88, and Jamnagar 65 etc.

While four COVID-19 patients died in Ahmedabad, three fatalities occurred in Vadodara, and two in Surat among others, the department said.

Gujarat crossed the two-lakh mark in terms of the number of daily inoculations, with 2,00,317 people receiving the jabs in a single day, including 1,12,381 people in the age group of 18 to 44 years, it said.

With this, a total of 1,70,94,620 vaccine doses have been administered in Gujarat so far.

A total of 15,91,278 people in the age group of 18 to 44 years have been administered the vaccines so far, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,09,169, new cases 1,681, death toll 9,833, discharged 7,66,991, active cases 32,345, people tested so far - figures not released.

