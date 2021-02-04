Ahmedabad, Feb 4 (PTI) Eight top leaders of the RSS, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, discussed various national issues on thesecond day of its three-day meeting on Thursday at the Tent City near Kevadia village in Gujarat's Narmada district, a Sangh functionary said.

The meeting began on Wednesday.

"Since it is a closed-door meeting and no one else except these top eight leaders attended it, the topics of the meeting were not made public," the RSS functionary said.

Other seven leaders attending the meeting are Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) 'sarkaryavah' (general secretary) Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi and six 'sah-sarkaryavahs' (joint general secretaries), said Gujarat RSS spokesperson Vijay Thaker.

On Wednesday, Thaker had told reporters that the meeting is a 'routine exercise' as these top eight leaders of RSS meet almost every month to discuss various issues concerningthe Sangh as well as the country.

