Ahmedabad, May 12 (PTI) Gujarat Police have booked 14 persons for allegedly uploading "anti-national" and "morale-breaking" content on social media in the wake of Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian armed forces to destroy hubs of terrorists in Pakistan and PoK, officials said on Monday.

The accused included a businessman and a convener of Sardar Patel Sanman Sankalp Andolan Samiti.

Of these 14 FIRs, two each were registered in Kheda and Kutch districts, while one each was registered in Jamnagar, Junagadh, Valsad, Banaskantha, Anand, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Patan and Panchmahal districts, an official release stated.

Strict action is being taken against these 14 accused.

The accused persons had shared "anti-national" posts which could "break the morale of the armed forces and create animosity among people", the release stated.

Gujarat Police have been monitoring social media to identify anti-national and demoralising content and rumours since last week, following the directions of the state Director General of Police Vikas Sahai. The DGP had also ordered immediate action against such elements, said the release.

An FIR was registered in Anand city against Mithilesh Amin for allegedly spreading "false, misleading and anti-national propaganda against the India Army", following which he was arrested on Monday.

Without taking names, Patel claimed in his Facebook post that those trying to erase Karamsad town, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's native place, from the map, have failed to take back PoK.

Amin has been booked on the charges of promoting enmity between different groups and publishing false or misleading information that jeopardises the sovereignty, unity, and integrity and security of India under sections 196(1)(a) and 197(1)(d) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Amin is the convener of Sardar Patel Sanman Sankalp Andolan Samiti.

In Surat, police arrested Dipen Parmar (40), a businessman, on Sunday for allegedly posting an objectionable video on a social media platform related to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Parmar had allegedly posted a video on Facebook with a message that the "Pahalgam terror attack was premeditated and the leaders of terrorists live in India".

Operation Sindoor was launched on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 to avenge the killings of 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack. Indian armed forces targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists.

Pakistan's attempts to target several Indian military bases were repelled by the armed forces through counter-attacks on several military installations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday evening announced an understanding reached between India and Pakistan to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

