Gandhinagar, November 27: At least 24 people have died so far in unseasonal rainfall that hit several parts of Gujarat over the weekend, which has also claimed the lives of 71 animals, an official from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said on Monday. According to information, one person died in each of the districts of Ahmedabad, Amreli, Anand, Kheda, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Panchmahal, Patan, Botad, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Surat and Surendranagar. In Tapi district two people lost their lives due to a lighting strike.

Three people each were killed due to lightning strikes in the districts of Banaskantha and Bharuch and four persons died in Dahod district, the official said. As per information received, a total of 24 people have lost their lives due to the lightning strikes, while 23 people sustained injuries. On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief over the loss of lives in Gujarat. Gujarat Rains: 20 Killed in Lightning Strikes Amid Widespread Unseasonal Rainfall; Amit Shah Expresses Grief (Watch Video)

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the deaths of many people due to bad weather and lightning in various cities in Gujarat. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this tragedy for their irreparable loss. The local administration is engaged in relief work, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," read a post by Amit Shah on the microblogging site X. Gujarat has been witnessing unseasonal rainfall in many parts of the state since Sunday morning. Hailstones also fell in many places, accompanied by sporadic downpours. Lightening Strike in Gujarat: Eight Killed As Lightning Strikes, Crops Damaged As Unseasonal Rains Hit Several Areas of State

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, Gandhinagar and Gir Somnath experienced 38 mm of rainfall from 6 am to 8 am on Sunday morning; Junagadh witnessed 35 mm of rainfall; Amreli witnessed 13 mm of rainfall; and Rajkot (6mm) on Sunday morning. The weather department had predicted rain three days in advance. Rain started with strong winds in many areas of South Gujarat, Saurashtra and North Gujarat.

