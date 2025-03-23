Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 23 (ANI): Gujarat has made remarkable progress in 2024 toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of eliminating tuberculosis in India by 2025.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the State government has achieved 95 per cent of the target set by NITI Aayog for TB registration and treatment success, with a 91 per cent treatment completion rate, according to an official release.

Gujarat was given a target of identifying and registering 1,45,000 TB patients in 2024. Against this, 1,37,929 TB patients were successfully identified and registered. Additionally, 1,24,581 patients successfully completed their treatment, recording a 90.52 per cent treatment completion rate. Furthermore, 1,31,501 registered TB patients have been provided with treatment facilities.

To ensure that TB patients remain motivated for their regular treatment and do not face any difficulties due to a lack of funds, the Gujarat government is providing Rs 500 per TB patient under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana to cover medication expenses, the release stated.

In 2024, financial assistance of Rs 43.9 crore was provided to 1,18,984 TB patients. Notably, the Central government has increased this financial aid for TB patients to Rs1,000 per patient, effective from November 1, 2024.

Under the Prime Minister's TB-Free India Campaign, Gujarat has registered 10,682 Nikshay Mitras on the Nikshay portal, through whom 3,49,534 nutrition kits have been distributed. This initiative by the state government ensures that TB patients receive not only medicines but also proper nutrition. Gujarat has emerged as the best-performing state in this area across the country.

To ensure early detection and treatment of TB cases, the Government of India launched the "100-Day Intensive TB Eradication Campaign" on December 7, 2024. Under this campaign, Gujarat has so far included 16 districts and 4 municipal corporations, as per the release.

As of March 20, 2025, 35.75 lakh people have undergone TB screening. As a result of these extensive screenings, 16,758 new TB patients have been identified, and their treatment has already begun.

To ensure that all TB patients in the state receive a monthly nutrition kit during their treatment, the Gujarat government recently signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lions Clubs International on March 6, 2025. Under this agreement, TB patients will be adopted and provided with nutritional support. Lions Clubs International will play an active role in delivering nutritional assistance to patients across the state. The state government hopes that such efforts will lead to a faster improvement in TB patients' recovery rates. (ANI)

