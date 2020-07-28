Ahmedabad, Jul 28 (PTI) Gujarat reported1,108 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the count to 57,982, the state health department said.

With 24 more COVID-19 patients dying, statewide fatalities rose to 2,372, it said.

The number of patients discharged on Tuesday stood at 1,032, taking the total recoveries in Gujarat to 42,412.

The state has 13,198 active cases, out of which 87 patients are on ventilator, the department said in a release.

It said as many as 22,248 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, a total 6,90,092 samples have been tested so far for coronavirus in the state.

