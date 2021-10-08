Union Home Minister Amit Shah laying foundation stone of restoration work of Pansar village lake in Gandhinagar (Photo/ANI)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 8 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday laid the foundation stone of restoration work of Pansar village lake and inaugurated various schemes in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Shah also inaugurated tea stalls allotted to self-help group women at Gandhinagar Railway Station today. The union minister was also seen drinking tea from an earthen cup.

Also Read | West Bengal’s COVID-19 Tally Climbs to 15,74,801 as 784 More People Test Positive, Death … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

Shah arrived in Ahmedabad on Thursday night and visited Gandhinagar today for inaugurating various projects. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)