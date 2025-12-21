Kutch (Gujarat) [India], December 21 (ANI): The Gujarat ATS is continuously monitoring activities of Organised Crime Networks (OCNs) operating across India. Accordingly, Harsh Upadhyay, DySP Gujarat ATS received a credible intelligence that an individual named Vikas alias Golu Jasbirsingh Sheoran, originally from Kakaroli, Haryana, who is a member of Rohit Godara - Naveen Boxer gang, is currently staying in Rapar, Kutch, Gujarat. According to an official release, this intelligence was shared with the senior officers of ATS Gujarat, and on their instructions, when Police Inspector JN Chavda verified the input, it was found that the said Vikas is staying with an acquaintance at the RO Plant Company located at Nageshwar Park in Rapar, Kutch.

Subsequently, Gujarat ATS shared the above information with the Superintendent of Police, East Kutch (Gandhidham), following which a team consisting of PI DD Zala (SOG), PI NN Chudasama LCB, and their staff located the aforementioned individual Vikas alias Golu Jasbirsingh Sheoran, staying in the house occupied by Dinkesh alias Kali son of Parmanand Garg in Rapar, Kutch. He was then brought to Gujarat ATS in Ahmedabad for further interrogation, said the release.

During the preliminary interrogation conducted by PSI Mayur Solanki of the said Vikas alias Golu Jasbirsingh Sheoran and Dinkesh alias Kali son of Parmanand Garg, it was revealed that this Vikas alias Golu Jasbirsingh Sheoran, on 04/09/2025, along with Ajay and Rohit, as part of a pre-planned conspiracy, shot and killed Lavjeet, resident of Rohtak, Haryana, in the court premises of Bhiwani city, Haryana. The pistols used in committing this crime were sent by Rohit Godara, and intergang rivalry was the reason behind the murder of Lavjeet.

In this regard, a murder case was registered under Crime Register No. 0196/2025 at Bhiwani Police Lines Police Station. As per the release, all these accused are members of the Rohit Godara-Naveen Boxer gang. After the crime, Vikas had been absconding, and in November, on the instructions of Rohit Godara-Naveen Boxer, he had taken shelter with Dinkesh alias Kali, son of Parmanand Garg, who is originally from Kaithal, Haryana & currently residing in Rapar, Kutch.

During the interrogation of the said Dinkesh alias Kali, it was revealed that he knew Naveen Boxer personally, and following instructions received during conversations with him, he had provided shelter to the accused Vikas alias Golu after the murder. Accordingly, the revealing confessions of the accused Vikas alias Golu Jasbirsingh Sheoran and the person providing shelter, Dinkesh alias Kali son of Parmanand Garg, were informed to the Haryana STF, and both have been handed over to the Haryana STF for further legal action. (ANI)

