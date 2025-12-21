Hyderabad, December 21: A police constable serving as a gunman for Hyderabad Commissioner, attempted to take his own life at his home in Hayath Nagar, on Sunday. According to a police official, "21.12.2025 at about 06:30 hrs, one Police Constable of CSW, and resident of Hayath Nagar, attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself on the back side of his head with his service pistol at his residence." The official further said, "He was immediately shifted and admitted to hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be serious. We are investigating the matter." Mumbai: IIT Bombay Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping From Hostel Terrace.

Meanwhile, in another development, Hyderabad Police on Thursday detained several Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Mahila Congress leaders at the party headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan, when they staged a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Telangana BJP headquarters over the National Herald case. Hyderabad Police shifted them to a local police station near Gandhi Bhavan to prevent them from proceeding with the protest. The protest was organised following the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) call for a nationwide agitation against the BJP, alleging political vendetta against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi through Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases linked to the National Herald matter. Viral Video Instagram Couple 19 Minutes MMS Leak: Did the Girl Really Die by Suicide? Here’s What Fact-Check Reports Reveal (Watch).

During the protest, TPCC President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud said that the court had clearly stated that the cases filed against the Gandhi family were baseless. "Now the court has come out clearly saying that the cases booked against the Gandhi family are baseless. The truth has come out. Prime Minister Modi must apologise for troubling the Gandhi family for the last ten years," he told ANI.

