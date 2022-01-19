Ahmedabad, Jan 19 (PTI) As part of an exercise to strengthen its organisation ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls, the ruling BJP in Gujarat will hold meetings simultaneously at 579 places across the state on Thursday, a party functionary said on Wednesday.

The Assembly polls in Gujarat are expected to be held in December this year.

This is for the first time in India that a party will hold over 500 physical meetings at the same time across the state, the state BJP's media coordinator Yagnesh Dave said.

The BJP has divided its organisation in Gujarat into 579 blocks or mandals, in taluka or town level.

"In view of the coronavirus pandemic and guidelines issued by the government, only 50 to 100 party workers will attend each of these 579 meetings, which will start at 12.15 pm on Thursday and continue for nearly two hours. Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil came up with this unique idea of holding meetings simultaneously so that all mandals get covered," Dave said.

The purpose of these meetings was to strengthen page and booth committees ahead of the polls and to guide the ground-level workers about pro-people schemes floated by the BJP government in Gujarat and at the Centre, he said.

"Nearly 40,000 to 50,000 workers will attend these meetings across the state tomorrow. Speakers will include MPs, MLAs, elected representatives of local bodies and other local leaders. We have also invited former ministers and former party office-bearers to provide guidance to the workers," Dave said.

