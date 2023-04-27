Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 27 (ANI): The BSF Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) Gujarat Frontier in collaboration with Smiles Foundation organised the distribution of tablets on Thursday and provided e-learning educational facilities to 30 underprivileged children of border villages of Banakantha, Patan and Kutch District as well as 20 wards of BSF Veeranganas and serving personnel for their excellence in academics.

The tablets provided by Smile Foundation contain a pre-installed Byjus free learning app with three years subscription as well as tutorials for preparations for NEET, JEE, UPSC and other competitive exams.

According to an official release, Dr Prema Gandhi, BWWA President, Gujarat Frontier and Ravi Gandhi, IG BSF Gujarat Frontier, graced the occasion as Chief Guests and along with Uma Ahuja, Founder and President, Smiles Foundation, Navi Mumbai handed over tablets and certificates to the deserving children at BSF Campus Gandhinagar on Thursday.

Senior BSF Officers, troops and their families as well as members of Smiles Foundation, parents and children were also present during the event.While addressing the gathering, Gandhi applauded the efforts of Smile Foundation to improve and provide better educational opportunities to underprivileged children as well as wards of BSF. Gandhi further said Smile Foundation is truly living up to its motto of 'Spreading Smiles' which is evident from the faces of children who were overjoyed on receiving tablets.

Smiles Foundation, a Navi Mumbai based, NGO provides free education for a better future for underprivileged children through the program 'Education for All'. Believing in the ideology of dignity, equality and respect for mankind, they share a vision to create equal opportunities by contributing significantly to a better tomorrow

Dr Prema Gandhi presented a memento to the Smiles Foundation on behalf of all BSF troops and their families. (ANI)

