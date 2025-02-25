Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel virtually inaugurated the Gujarat Cultural Elocution Competition 2025 from Gandhinagar.

Highlighting the importance of youth in preserving and strengthening cultural values while protecting them from perversion, this elocution competition is a collaborative initiative of the 'Save Culture, Save Bharat' Foundation and the State Government's Education Department.

While inaugurating this competition for students from government, granted, and self-financed colleges across the state,Chief Minister emphasized the urgent need to revive and strengthen Indian cultural ideals and values among the youth. He highlighted that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, the nation is experiencing a profound cultural renaissance, with dedicated efforts to preserve and promote India's rich heritage and traditions.

The Prime Minister has envisioned "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" to safeguard cultural values and preserve historical legacies for the development of a progressive India. The Chief Minister further emphasized that by instilling a sense of cultural commitment among the youth, the nation can move towards achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

On this occasion, Chief Minister urged the youth to play a significant role in building Viskit Bharat. He encouraged them to become carriers of values and cultural heritage, taking on the responsibility of protecting the nation and the state from the challenges posed by present-day distortions and evils. He appreciated the timely efforts of the 'Save Culture, Save Bharat' Foundation in raising awareness among the youth and congratulated them for their commendable initiative.

The Gujarat Cultural Oratory Competition features topics ranging from Character Building to Nation Building, Constitution @ 75, Youth as the Future of the Nation--Embracing Culture Over Depravity, Respect and Sociability as the Foundation of Indian Culture, and Developed India 2047: Magnificent India - Divine India. The competition is structured across three levels: college, zone, and state.

Uday Mahurkar, Founder of the 'Save Culture, Save Bharat' Foundation, senior journalist, and former Information Commissioner of India, underscored the vital role of youth in safeguarding India's cultural heritage. He asserted that this initiative transcends institutional or governmental efforts, evolving into a nationwide movement for every citizen.

Highlighting the significance of this campaign, he emphasized its role in steering youth away from the negative influences of OTT platforms and other distortions, empowering them to become active contributors to nation-building.

He further noted that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister, the nation is making remarkable progress across all sectors. In this context, fostering patriotism and cultural preservation among the youth through this transformative initiative will serve as a catalyst in accelerating India's developmental journey.

At the inaugural event, Smt Sunaina Tomar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department welcomed everyone and outlined the entire initiative. Dinesh Gurav, Director of Higher Education, delivered the vote of thanks.

During the launch of this competition, Chief Minister's OSD, Dhiraj Parekh, along with Vice-Chancellors, faculty members, and students from approximately 15 universities across the state, joined the event via video conference. (ANI)

