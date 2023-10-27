Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 27 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' train from Sabarmati railway station in Ahmedabad on Friday.

The Chief Minister was seen flagging off the decorated train and bidding good bye to the passengers. Patel also attended the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' program in Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Rebel BJP MP Narayan Tripathi Forms Own Party; Fields 25 Candidates.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched the Amrit Kalash Yatra from Guwahati to Delhi as part of the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" initiative.

CM Sarma flagged off the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express carrying urns filled with soil at the Guwahati Railway Station on Friday morning.

Also Read | Liking Obscene Post on Social Media Not an Offence, Says Allahabad High Court.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday flagged off the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' from the Raj Niwas as a part of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign.

Delhi LG said that urns will be collected from the 11 districts containing the soil of the city and the Yatra will culminate at the National War Memorial.

Earlier this month, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that soil was being collected from over 25 crore houses in more than 6 lakh villages of the country to build 'Amrit Vatika' (garden), which has been conceived as a grand symbol of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'. The garden will be developed at the National War Memorial in the national capital. '

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign during one of the episodes of his monthly radio address -- 'Mann ki Baat'. The campaign has been launched to honour the men and women in uniform, who made the supreme sacrifice for the country on the line of duty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)