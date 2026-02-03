Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 3 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday called upon Gram Panchayat Sarpanches to commit themselves to developing villages for a Viksit Bharat by ensuring greater transparency, quality, and accountability at the rural level.

He stated, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this year's Union Budget prioritises duties, specifically emphasising rural development."

According to a press release, highlighting the vital role of villages in the nation's progress, the CM guided Sarpanches to responsibly fulfil their roles as village leaders, guided by the mantra of Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, Sauno Prayas, and to actively engage people in the journey towards a Viksit Bharat.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the 'Gram Shakti Training Programme' at the Gujarat Legislative Assembly with reference to Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar Parliamentary Studies and Training Bureau, in the presence of Speaker Shankar Chaudhary and Ministers Rushikesh Patel and Kunvarji Bavaliya.

More than 260 Sarpanches from various talukas of Banaskantha, Vav-Tharad, Mehsana, Patan, Sabarkantha, and Aravalli districts of North Gujarat participated in the training programme. Elaborating on the idea that villages are the soul of India, the Chief Minister stated that when all villagers collectively engage in development activities, the village's progress becomes evident and vibrant.

Encouraging Sarpanches to prepare well-planned lists of development works with enthusiasm and a sense of service, CM emphasised the optimal utilisation of grants, with 100 per cent targets, through the Prime Minister's saturation approach. He stated that the foremost responsibility of Sarpanches is to ensure that government schemes and facilities reach every person in the village. The nation can truly progress only when its villages develop.

While stating there would be no compromise on the quality of public-interest works, the CM added that Sarpanches must actively involve youth in development initiatives and future planning and leverage technology to deliver services and facilities efficiently to citizens.

Assuring the government's steadfast support in all circumstances, the Chief Minister expressed his resolve that Sarpanches should work fearlessly and with dedication in public service, uniting everyone to achieve Viksit villages, leading to a Viksit Gujarat and Viksit Bharat.

Addressing the Sarpanches present at the 'Gram Shakti Training Programme', Speaker Shankar Chaudhary stated, "The Prime Minister's vision of the Gram Sachivalaya (Village Secretariat) offers a new direction for rural development. He emphasised that the key responsibility of implementing this vision at the grassroots level and making villages self-reliant rests with the Sarpanches."

Highlighting the Chief Minister's effective leadership, the Speaker said, "The training programme was realised due to the Chief Minister's vision. He reaffirmed the state government's commitment to extending modern facilities to rural citizens."

Encouraging the Sarpanches, the Speaker added, "Development is not limited to bricks-and-cement infrastructure; it is driven by meaningful 'conversation'. Often, communication gaps between the Gram Panchayat and the Gram Sabha lead to conflict. Involving villagers even in minor works and by interacting with them will naturally reduce conflicts, leading to development through public participation."

Stressing the importance of Panchayati Raj, he said, "true public service lies in understanding and fulfilling the rights and duties prescribed in the Panchayat Act for comprehensive village development. While ideological differences from Panchayat to Parliament are natural in a democracy, village welfare should remain paramount, and constructive ideas from the opposition should also be accepted through conversation."

Panchayat is the cornerstone of democracy. Only when this foundation is strong can the Prime Minister's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' be realised. The Speaker urged all Sarpanches to make villages Atmanirbhar and modern, and to contribute to nation-building through a Viksit Gujarat.

On this occasion, Panchayat and Rural Housing Minister Rushikesh Patel stated that "Sarpanches carry the significant responsibility of shaping an 'ideal' village by providing urban-like facilities and fostering an urban outlook among rural citizens."

He recalled that upon becoming Prime Minister, Narendra Modi empowered Sarpanches by allowing them to utilise 70 per cent of Finance Commission grants, enabling the preparation of Village Development Plans and the delivery of facilities comparable to those in cities. In consultation with villagers, Sarpanches can set priorities for roads, water supply, electricity, and drainage, ensuring development aligns with village needs.

Rushikesh Patel further added, "Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, all villages in Gujarat have been connected by at least two roads under the 'Mukhya Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana'. He noted that the Gram Shakti Training Programme would guide village administration. Emphasising the pivotal role of the Sarpanch, he urged them to ensure that the benefits of various state schemes reach senior citizens, widowed women, and villagers still awaiting government assistance."

Rural Development Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state government initiatives have enabled villages to access facilities on par with cities. Funds from central and state schemes are directly transferred to Gram Panchayat accounts, leading to proper and meaningful utilisation of these funds, which enable the transformation of villages into Viksit villages.

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister, the Minister highlighted that assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been increased from Rs 1.20 lakh by an additional Rs 50,000, enabling beneficiaries to receive up to Rs 1.70 lakh for house construction. Furthermore, Rs 5,000 assistance is provided to construct toilet facilities under the MGNREGA scheme. He urged Sarpanches to ensure that every villager receives a permanent house and that the benefits of welfare schemes reach everyone.

Secretary of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Chetan Pandya delivered the welcome address and presented the outline of the programme, while Chief Whip of the Assembly Balakrishna Shukla gave the vote of thanks.

During the training programme, experts provided Sarpanches with in-depth insights on the role of Panchayats in parliamentary democracy, the G-RAMJI Gram Vikas Yojana development scheme, Panchayat accounting rules, and the rights and duties of Sarpanches in Gram Sabhas.

On this occasion, Development Commissioner Hitesh Koya, Joint Secretary of the Assembly Rita Mehta, Deputy Development Officers, and Sarpanches were present. (ANI)

