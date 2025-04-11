Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 11 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, addressing a gathering at the Visavadar Market Yard in Junagadh district, announced development works worth Rs 634 crore for the district, including Visavadar, a press release from Gujarat CMO said.

He also laid the foundation stone and presented completed projects valued at Rs 94 crore. He mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government's development-focused governance has ensured that the benefits reach even the remotest sections of society.

Also Read | Shipping Nations Agree on Historic Greenhouse Gas Tax.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister affirmed that the government is committed to providing all necessary funding for development. He encouraged local teams to work in coordination and proactively submit proposals for new development projects.

The Chief Minister announced new development projects worth over Rs 634 crore in Junagadh district and dedicated completed works valued at Rs 94 crore through e-inauguration and e-foundation stone laying ceremonies. He highlighted that these ongoing initiatives embody the vision of a Viksit Gujarat contributing to Viksit Bharat.

Also Read | Waqf Amendment Act: Muslim Community Stages Protest in Hyderabad and Other Parts of Telangana Against Waqf Act.

For the five assembly constituencies in Junagadh district, the Chief Minister announced an estimated allocation of Rs 634 crore for various development projects, including significant investments in infrastructure.

Of this, around Rs 259 crore is earmarked for road works in Visavadar, and Rs 55 crore has been allocated for the construction of a new, modern Sub-District Hospital. Visavadar is among the five locations identified in the state budget for new sub-district hospitals, and land for the project has already been allocated.

Remembering former Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel and his contributions to the region, the Chief Minister remarked that the state government has embraced a knowledge-driven development policy. With a strong focus on education, skill development, and employment opportunities for the youth, this approach is driving comprehensive development across the region.

Highlighting the state government's priorities, the Chief Minister noted that the grant amount for MLAs was recently increased by Rs 1 crore, with a mandatory allocation of Rs 50 lakh specifically for water-related projects.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, numerous initiatives aimed at farmers' welfare have been effectively implemented. Speaking on this, the Chief Minister stated that the dedicated provision for water-related works will enhance irrigation facilities and encourage water conservation through active public participation.

He also urged citizens to actively contribute to fulfilling the 'New Resolutions' envisioned by the Prime Minister--such as water conservation, environmental protection, cleanliness, Vocal For Local, tourism development, Obesity control, participation in yoga and sports, and fostering a spirit of cooperation and mutual support.

State Agriculture Minister and Junagadh District In-charge Minister Raghavjibhai Patel stated that this region is primarily agriculture-based. Thanks to favorable rainfall, the area has seen abundant production this year, and summer crop sowing is currently in progress. To boost farmers' incomes and ensure fair pricing, the government declares support prices. With a bumper groundnut harvest this season, the government is procuring the crop at the support price, enabling farmers to earn direct benefits ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000. He emphasized that the state government consistently stands with farmers on every issue. He also congratulated Kiritbhai Patel, Chairman of the District Cooperative Bank, for advancing the vision of Sakhar Thi Samruddhi.

MP Rajeshbhai Chudasama stated that under the guidance of the Chief Minister, development across all sectors in the district is moving forward at a rapid pace. Long-standing demands for roads and other essential infrastructure are now being fulfilled through a series of development projects initiated by the Chief Minister, bringing tangible benefits to the region.

Chairman of the Junagadh District Cooperative Bank, Kirit Patel, stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, a dedicated campaign has been launched in the cooperative sector to empower and support farmers. On this occasion, the e-inauguration of renovated branches of the Junagadh District Cooperative Bank is being held, aimed at strengthening banking infrastructure in rural areas.

He further shared that the bank offers loans of up to Rs 2 lakh for cattle rearing, along with interest-free education loans for the children of farmers, ensuring both economic and educational support for rural families.

The Chief Minister e-inaugurated development works worth Rs 36.95 crore at the Visavadar Marketing Yard. These included the godown complex of the Gujarat State Seed Corporation at Vanthali; new facilities for Box Cricket, table tennis, gym, and archery at the District Panchayat-run Sports Club in Junagadh; the construction of a BRC building in Junagadh city; development of the Government Girls High School in Keshod; and the renovation of two branches of the Junagadh District Cooperative Bank in Visavadar. Additionally, five Mandalis were provided with micro-ATMs to enhance rural banking access.

The Chief Minister also performed e-foundation stone laying ceremonies for a series of development projects worth Rs 57.13 crore. These included the construction of a new ITI building in Junagadh city, a badminton court at the District Panchayat-run Sports Club in Junagadh, and new government offices at Maliyahatina, including the Sub-Registrar Office, City Survey Office, and Mamlatdar Office. Additionally, four road resurfacing projects under the Roads and Buildings Department and six more under the Panchayat Roads and Buildings Department were initiated to strengthen regional infrastructure.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister distributed micro-ATM machines to Rasikbhai Panchani of Miyavadla Cooperative Society and Kuldeepbhai Vekariya of Sudavad Service Cooperative Society. In addition, natural farming practitioners Shaileshbhai Radadiya and Smt. Chetanaben Kotadiya were honored for their contributions to sustainable agriculture.

Additionally, property cards were distributed to Virjibhai Sheldiya of Shobhavadala (Lashkar) village and Kusumben Bhati of Bardiya village. Certificates of appreciation for TB-free villages were awarded to Sarpanch Smt. Jyotsnaben Godhani of Bhalgam and Sarpanch Bhaveshbhai Gondaliya of Moniya village.

Prior to the event, the Chief Minister visited the natural farming stalls and interacted with farmers practicing natural farming.

The event was attended by Hareshbhai Thummar, President of Junagadh District Panchayat; Sanjaybhai Kordiya, Arvindbhai Ladani, Devabhai Malam, and Bhagwanjibhai Kargatiya, Members of Legislative Assembly; Chandubhai Makwana, President of Junagadh District BJP; Kanubhai Bhalala, Former Agriculture Minister; Bhupatbhai Bhayani and Harshadbhai Ribadiya, Former MLAs; Smt. Rekhaben Sarsiya, President of Visavadar Taluka Panchayat; Manubhai Khunti, Vice Chairman of Junagadh District Cooperative Bank; Dilipbhai Patel, Organization In-charge of Junagadh District BJP; Anilkumar Ranavasia, District Collector; and Nitin Sangwan, District Development Officer, along with other dignitaries, officials, and a large number of citizens. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)