Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 3 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel felicitated the successful UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 candidates at the Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA) in Ahmedabad.

While congratulating the successful UPSC trainees, the Chief Minister stated that the primary goal in public administration should be to serve and support the common man. Prime Minister Narendra Modi consistently underscores the importance of leveraging technology to accelerate the implementation of public welfare initiatives.

The Chief Minister urged the successful trainees to have confidence in their abilities and to fulfil their duties in public administration by using technology effectively.

Chief Minister further said that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, the country is making consistent strides in every sector, from advanced areas like semiconductors to addressing the fundamental needs of its people. He also highlighted that, guided by the Prime Minister, significant efforts are underway to preserve and celebrate India's rich culture and heritage. Through water conservation initiatives like the 'Catch the Rain' campaign or other national missions, citizens are increasingly coming forward with a spirit of nationalism, actively contributing towards realising 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

In his welcome address, Director General of SPIPA, Hareet Shukla, warmly greeted all attendees and outlined the institution's future plans. He also provided insights into the additional support the state government offers to candidates who succeed in the Civil Services examinations.

He said that the state government's various support schemes, in collaboration with institutions like SPIPA, create the ideal platform to tap into the potential of Gujarat's youth, providing complete support to help them succeed.

Gujarat has achieved its best-ever results in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. A total of 26 trainees who underwent training at the Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA) have successfully cleared the examination.The trainees felicitated at the felicitation ceremony shared their experiences.

During the event, a short film was also screened, highlighting the achievements of the successful candidates, their preparation journey, and the facilities and arrangements at SPIPA.

On this occasion, MLA Vejalpur, Amit Thaker, former Chief Secretary P.K. Laheri, the families of the trainees, SPIPA officers, and staff were present. (ANI)

