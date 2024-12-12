Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 12 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has inaugurated the first Labor Facilitation Centre of the State in Ahmedabad, embodying the 'Shramev Jayate' mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official release, the state government has dedicated the Shramik Savikha Kendra in Ahmedabad to celebrate two years under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Taking to his official handle on X, CM Patel posted, "Shramik Annapurna Center has been launched today in Ahmedabad's Naroda Ward. This is the 99th Shramik Annapurna centre in Ahmedabad and the 291st in the state. The opportunity to go to Shramik Annapurna Kendra and serve food to the workers with affection was very touching.

The facility will be a prominent dining and refreshment centre for workers congregating for Kadianake employment and contractual labour work.

The state government is planning to build such labour facilitation centres across the state, including a total of 11 in Ahmedabad.

Basic facilities including canteens and washrooms are available at the Labor Facility Centre. Not only this but the centre can also be used for labour contractors to come here and find the required workers, as well as pay the workers.

Instead of standing on the public road, workers will now sit in this labour facility centre and get protection from the scorching heat or rain.

The 99th Shramik Annapurna Centre of Ahmedabad and the 291st Shramik Annapurna Center of the state have also been started at the place where the Chief Minister inaugurated the Shramik Savikha Kendra.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister went to Shramik Annapurna Kendra and served food to the workers.

The state government aims to establish 99 more Shramik Annapurna Centers across the state.

The process of honouring labour in the state has strengthened under the direction of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, with workers getting food, tea, and refreshments at concessional rates, and now a convenient place to rest and gather.

Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Ahmedabad Standing Committee Chairman Dewang Dani, Municipal Commissioner MThennarsan, area MLA Payal Kukrani, officials of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, police personnel and workers and citizens were present. (ANI)

