Mathura, December 12: A 32-year-old man in Mathura has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a special Pocso court for raping and abducting a 13-year-old 'wife'. The arrest was made after the victim's brother filed a complaint against the accused. According to reports, the accused is already a father of two daughters.

According to a report by Times Of India, the accused lived in a rented house in Mathura, near the survivor’s home. He worked at a private firm alongside the victim's brother and became acquainted with the class 7 student through visits to her house. In February 2020, he took the girl to a temple in Gurgaon and claimed to have “married” her. A month before the incident, he had rented a house in Mathura, planning to move there with the girl. Mathura Road Accident: 3 Killed, 2 Others Critically Injured After Their Car Rams Into Another Vehicle on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

Following a complaint from the girl's brother, an FIR was filed against the accused under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping) and 376 (rape), along with sections 3 and 4 of the Pocso Act. A week later, the police arrested the accused and rescued the minor. The charge sheet was then submitted to the court within a month. Mathura: Woman Plots Husband's Murder with Boyfriend, Pays INR 8 Lakh to Contract Killers, Arrested.

Special District Government Counsel (SDGC) Alka Upmanyu stated that the survivor's medical examination report confirmed the sexual assault. She explained that the survivor's statement, along with the testimony of seven witnesses, was crucial in securing the conviction. The special court rejected the accused's plea for a reduced sentence and sentenced him to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 52,000.

