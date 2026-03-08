Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 8 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel laid the foundation stone for the new building of the Government Chavdi (Sarkari Chavdi) of the Revenue Department and the office of the Food and Civil Supplies Department at Ghatlodia, Ahmedabad, an official release said on Sunday.

Notably, with the construction of these new offices by the district administration, citizens of the Ghatlodiya area will be able to access government services more easily in one place.

Also Read | Nishant Kumar Joins JDU: Nitish Kumar's Son Enters Politics, Praises Father's 20 Years of Service to Bihar (Watch Video).

On this occasion, Ahmedabad Collector Sujeet Kumar, Mayor Pratibha Jain, Deputy Mayor Shri Jatin Patel, local MLAs, local corporators, officials, and staff of the district administration, and a large number of local citizens were present.

The station has an underground tank and pump house with a capacity of 250 lakh litres and an overhead tank with a capacity of 25 lakh litres. With this facility, residents of the entire Ghatlodiya TP-2 area, including the stretch from Ghatlodiya Bridge to Pavapuri Crossroads, Laxmangarh Crossroads, Sattadhar Crossroads up to Bhuyangdev Crossroads, as well as Ghatlodiya Gamtal(village site or village settlement area), Karmachari Nagar, CP Nagar, Arjun Tower and Sanskrut Flats, will receive adequate water supply, it added.

Also Read | Khandwa Horror: 90-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped by Four Men in Madhya Pradesh; SIT Formed for Investigation.

On this occasion, Mayor Pratibha Jain, MLA, Hasmukh Patel, Deputy Mayor, Jatin Patel, Standing Committee Chairman, Devang Dani, other AMC office-bearers, AMC Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, senior officials, and residents of the Ghatlodiya area were present. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)