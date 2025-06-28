Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 28 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel arrived in Kutch late Friday evening ahead of the third day of Shala Praveshotsav 2025, during which he will enroll children at Kuran school located in the remote village of Kutch district.

According to the release, the Chief Minister shared a meal with the soldiers of the BSF's 85th Battalion, stationed at the international border in the Rann of Kutch. During the 1971 war, the soldiers of this battalion penetrated deep into enemy territory, destroyed a Pakistani military column, and launched a successful attack on the regimental headquarters of the 21st Baloch Regiment, resulting in its destruction.

The 85th Battalion has earned prestigious war trophies such as the Regimental Insignia and Rifle Rack, and its remarkable victory in the 1971 war earned it the title of victorious battalion. Moreover, the battalion also played a crucial role in the success of Operation Sindoor.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the BSF guarding the nation's borders and lauded their unwavering dedication to duty by commending their steadfast service to the nation even in adverse conditions, as stated in the release

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on behalf of all Gujaratis, extended congratulations on the success of Operation Sindoor achieved by the armed forces under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the soldiers, the Chief Minister stated that their exemplary dedication to the nation during Operation Sindoor stands as a true testament to their commitment. He lauded their indomitable courage and bravery.

Abhishek Pathak, IG of the Border Security Force (BSF) Gujarat Frontier, in his welcome address, expressed gratitude for the continued support and cooperation, particularly for ensuring water supply facilities at various BSF outposts across Gujarat. He also announced that the "BSF Raising Day Parade" will be celebrated in Bhuj.

During the visit, several dignitaries and officials were present, including District Panchayat President Janaksinh Jadeja, MLA Keshubhai Patel, ADG of BSF Western Command S.S. Khandare, Kutch Collector Anand Patel, District Development Officer Utsav Gautam, BSF Bhuj DIG Anant Kumar Singh, Commandant of the 85th Battalion Shiv Kumar, along with soldiers and other senior officers. (ANI)

