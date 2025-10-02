Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 2 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the traditional Shastra Poojan (weapon worship) on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami at his residence along with his police and security personnel, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Through this Shastra Poojan, the Chief Minister emphasised the age-old tradition in Indian Sanatan culture of revering weapons and scriptures.

Extending his greetings to the security personnel on Vijayadashami, he stated that the festival symbolises the triumph of divine power over demonic forces and serves as an occasion to overcome destructive elements in society.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India, and it will be celebrated on October 2 this year. It marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in diverse ways across the country. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of truth and righteousness over arrogance and evil.

CM further highlighted with examples reflecting the principles of duty that security personnel must remain committed to safeguarding the nation, the state, and society.

The Shastra Poojan was attended by Chief Minister's Security Superintendent of Police, Tejas Patel, who oversees the Chief Minister's security, Deputy Superintendents, Police Inspectors, PSIs, and commandos.

Meanwhile,on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his birthplace, Kirti Mandir in Porbandar and participated in the prayer meeting, a press release by CMO said.

While paying tribute to Bapu, he said that Mahatma Gandhi, through khadi spun from cotton threads and the principle of Swadeshi, laid the foundation for an independent India and led the nation to freedom.

According to the press release Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promoting Atmanirbharta and prosperity through Swadeshi with the mantra "Vocal for Local", has inspired the vision of building a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat. (ANI)

