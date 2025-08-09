Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 9 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will chair the grand state-level celebration of 'World Lion Day' on Sunday at 10 AM at Timbdi on the Kapurdi-Ghumli Road in Bhanvad taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district, according to a release.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Shri Mulubhai Bera, Water Resources Minister Shri Kunvarji Bavaliya, and Minister of State for Forest and Environment Mukesh Patel will grace the event.

The Forest Department stated that 'World Lion Day', observed globally on August 10, aims to raise awareness about the 'King of the Jungle' and promote its conservation. The Asiatic lion, a jewel and a source of pride for Gujarat, roams freely in 11 Saurashtra districts, namely Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Surendranagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Amreli, Porbandar and Botad, where celebrations will be held this year, the release stated.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and with the continued guidance of Forest Minister Mulubhai Bera and Minister of State Mukesh Patel, the Forest Department has undertaken numerous initiatives for the conservation and preservation of lions in Gujarat. The celebration of 'World Lion Day' began in 2013, and in Gujarat, it has earned notable recognitions -- from World Record India in 2016, India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records in 2017, World Book of Records in 2019, and again in 2022.

Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, locally known as "Bardo," is one of the most significant biodiversity-rich regions in Gujarat, spanning the districts of Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka. Declared a sanctuary in 1979, Barda was once the hunting ground of the Porbandar and Jamnagar royal families. Today, it has become an important habitat developed under a comprehensive approach for the conservation of the Asiatic lion, the release added.

The Barda region is emerging as a second habitat for lions. Covering a total area of 192.31 sq. km, Barda Sanctuary witnessed the natural arrival and settlement of an adult male Asiatic lion in 2023 -- the first since 1879. Since then, the lion population in the area has grown to around 17, comprising 6 adults and 11 cubs.The introduction of jungle safaris in the area has created new employment opportunities, with 2,271 tourists availing this facility by March 2025, the release added.

Furthermore, the state government has allocated a total of 248 hectares of land in the Barda region, alongside Devaliya and Ambardi, for the development of safari projects at an estimated cost of Rs 60 crore. Additionally, a provision of ₹10 crore has been made for eco-tourism development in Barda.As per the lion census conducted in May 2025, a 32% rise in the state's lion population since 2020, from 674 to 891. Between 2007-08 and 2024-25, over 9.61 lakh visitors have enjoyed close-up views of Asiatic lions at Gir, Devaliya, and Ambardi.

Currently, lion movement is recorded across 35,000 sq. km spanning 11 districts of the state.While addressing the 74th Independence Day celebrations in August 2020 from the Red Fort announced "Project Lion," reflecting the government's resolve and commitment to the long-term conservation of lions and securing the future of the Asiatic lion in the country. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has sanctioned the project with an estimated budget of Rs 2,927.71 crore for 10 years.

Gir Forest is world-famous as the only home of the majestic Asiatic lions. The Gir Wildlife Sanctuary was established in 1965, followed by Gir National Park in 1975. The national park spans 258.71 sq. km, while the sanctuary covers 1,151.59 sq. km. Together with Paniya Wildlife Sanctuary, Mitiyala Wildlife Sanctuary, and adjoining areas, Gir extends across Junagadh, Gir-Somnath, and Amreli districts. This unique and diverse ecosystem shelters 631 recorded plant species, 41 species of mammals, 338 species of birds, and 47 species of reptiles.

The Central Government has sanctioned a national-level "National Referral Center" project to ensure the health of wild animals. For this initiative, the State Government has allocated 20.24 hectares of land at New Pipalya, with construction currently underway. Moreover, a high-tech monitoring center and a veterinary hospital have been set up at Sasan to oversee the wildlife of the Gir region, the release added. (ANI)

