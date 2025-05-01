Gandhinagar (Gujarat)[India], May 1 (ANI): As part of the Gujarat Gaurav Divas 2025 State Level Celebrations, the Gujarat Police on Thursday organised an Arms Exhibition under Police Expo - 2025. According to a CMO statement, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the exhibition and reviewed the state-of-the-art weaponry and equipment on display.

The exhibition featured a diverse range of modern arms, with the Chetak Commando Force showcasing non-lethal weapons and firearms with ranges up to 1000 metres. The BDDS squad set up six stalls to display various IED Devices, searching and disposal equipment, offering in-depth information on explosive devices and safety procedures.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) exhibited rescue operation equipment across eight stalls, highlighting preparedness for natural disasters. The Gujarat Marine Task Force showcased modern maritime security tools and weaponry through six stalls. Seven additional stalls were dedicated to presenting the contributions of the Panchmahal Traffic Police, women police personnel, and police technology, including wireless equipment, body-worn cameras, and the latest drones.

The Special Force of Gujarat Police, established in 1992, was renamed the Chetak Commando Force in 2008. This elite unit is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and modern equipment to tackle terrorist attacks effectively.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to Gujarat's people on their Statehood Day.

PM Modi lauded the state for its rich culture, entrepreneurial spirit, and dynamism, noting that Gujaratis have excelled in various fields.

His X post wrote, "On the proud occasion of their Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of Gujarat. The state has distinguished itself for its culture, spirit of enterprise and dynamism. The people of Gujarat have excelled in various fields. May the state keep attaining new heights of progress."

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarat Day, lauding the state's rich natural resources, historical and cultural heritage, and warm hospitality. (ANI)

