Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 18 (ANI): On the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various social and public service programmes were organised across the country to acknowledge the invaluable contribution of the Prime Minister in nation-building, including a special cultural programme 'Namotsav' held in Ahmedabad, a release from CMO said.

According to the release, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel witnessed the mega musical multimedia show - 'Namotsav' based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the 'Namotsav' programme held at Soneria Block in Bapunagar, well-known artist Sairam Dave, along with 150 artists, vividly brought to life on stage the journey of the Prime Minister's life as well as his immense contribution to the nation in social and political spheres.

Along with the Chief Minister, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, Minister of Cultural Activities Mulubhai Bera, and Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma were also present to witness the show.

Delivering the welcome address, Dineshsinh Kushwaha, MLA and President of Bapunagar Seva Samiti, welcomed everyone who had come to witness the grand show.

The 'Namotsav' mega musical multimedia show, organised by Bapunagar Seva Samiti with the support of GCCI, was attended by Members of Parliament, MLAs, the City Mayor, the Standing Committee Chairman and office bearers of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, councillors, political and social leaders, and a large number of citizens.

The Chief Minister, along with officials, carried out a collective tree plantation at the garden behind Sabarmati Jail in Ranip Ward under the "Mission Four Million Trees" campaign organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, according to a release from CMO.

By planting trees under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's "Ek Ped Maa ke Naam" and "Mission Four Million Trees" campaigns, he spread the message of a Green Gujarat.

He urged citizens to plant more trees, protect them, and actively contribute to building a greener state.

It is noteworthy that, with the noble aim of expanding the city's green cover, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation launched the "Mission Four Million Trees" campaign, setting an ambitious target of large-scale plantation. Owing to meticulous planning and effective execution, the campaign achieved remarkable success this year, with 40,80,180 saplings planted by September 7. (ANI)

