Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 30 (ANI): On the occasion of Gujarat Foundation Day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has extended his heartfelt wishes to all Gujaratis, according to an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

CM Patel honoured the great leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Shyamji Krishna Varma and other on the occassion for contributing to building the state.

"Greetings to all. Warmest wishes to every Gujarati on the proud occasion of Gujarat's 65th Foundation Day. Gujarat is a sacred land that has given birth to great leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Shyamji Krishna Varma, Ravishankar Maharaj, Indu Chacha, and the globally respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. It is a land steeped in the glorious history of India's freedom struggle. Since attaining statehood in 1960, every Gujarati has played a role in shaping the inspiring success story and rich legacy of Gujarat. Gujarat Gaurav Divas is a moment to remember and honour all those, both renowned and unsung, who have contributed to building this great state," CM Bhupendra Patel said, according to a statememnt.

CM Patel added that today Gujarat stands at a remarkable height of development, drawing the attention of the entire world.

Noting the words of poet Narmad, Patel said that state moved forward with unwavering determination.

"True to the words of poet Narmad: 'Daglu bharyu ke na hatavu' (Once a step is taken forward, never retreat)--the state has moved forward with unwavering determination. Gujarat's continuous journey of progress continues to impress experts and economists from around the world, including those from the most developed nations," Patel said.

Calling 'Gujarat Gaurav Day' a guiding light, CM Patel laid the roadmap for Diamond Jubilee of Gujarat's formation, which will be in 2035.

"This year's Gujarat Gaurav Day is a guiding light for us. A decade from now, in 2035, we will celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Gujarat's formation. We have prepared a roadmap to celebrate the entire decade from 2025 to 2035 as the "Utkarsh Gujarat Diamond Jubilee." The goal is to turn this Diamond Jubilee into a public celebration that honours the pride of Gujaratis along with our rich history and cultural values," he said, according to the statement.

CM Patel said that state has achieved remarkable progress over the past twenty-five years.

"This progress is built on the visionary leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, under whose guidance the state embarked on a path of sustained development beginning in 2001. Since then, Gujarat has entered a new era of development politics and emerged as a role model of progress." he added.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are dedicated to achieving a Viksit Gujarat for a Viksit Bharat during this Amrit Kaal. To realise the vision of Viksit Gujarat@2047, Good Governance is key. We must uphold the core values of governance and the Constitution while continuing our development, guided by the inspiration and blessings of our national leaders," Gujarat CM said.

Speaking about the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, Patel said, "The 75th anniversary of the Constitution crafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar, the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, and the centenary of the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a promoter of good governance--all these milestones are meant to inspire a sense of national pride and unity in every citizen. The 25 years leading up to India's centenary of independence in 2047 embody both Amrit Kaal and Kartavya Kaal. During this period of Kartavya Kaal, Gujarat and its people are fully dedicated and prepared to wholeheartedly contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047."

"Today, owing to the Jyotigram Yojana, uninterrupted 24-hour three-phase electricity is reaching even the most remote villages of Gujarat. The state's electricity generation capacity has surged from 8,750 megawatts to nearly 53,000 megawatts. Gujarat is the only state in the country where infrastructure for a gas grid, water grid, and electricity grid has been successfully developed. Beyond electricity and water, there has been a transformative shift in healthcare services, education, and other social services. Gujarat has set a remarkable example of inclusive and holistic development," Patel added, according to the statement. (ANI)

Bhupendra Patel added that the government have taken a decisive step toward fostering knowledge-based development, with a strong focus on the Garib (poor), Annadata (farmers), Yuva (youth), and Narishakti (women empowerment). "The benefits of welfare schemes are reaching 100 per cent of eligible beneficiaries, including tribal communities, the underprivileged, and marginalised groups. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, we have implemented a holistic saturation approach to ensure that no one is left behind," he added.

"In addition to industrial, cultural, and social development, we have designated this year as the Urban Development Year to accelerate world-class urban growth. With projections indicating that 70 per cent of the population will reside in urban areas by 2047, we have devised strategic plans to accommodate this shift. To attract investment and promote the development of new industries and trade in Gujarat, a state renowned for its trading heritage, Shri Narendra Modi initiated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit in 2003. This summit has led to the creation of numerous employment opportunities and, over its 20-year journey, has firmly established Gujarat as the top destination for investment," CM Patel said.

CM Patel further said that Gujarat has emerged as a Global Gateway to the Future, CM Patel added, "We are in an era of solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy, along with green growth through green hydrogen. Gujarat has already made comprehensive plans in this regard. Our renewable energy capacity now accounts for 15 per cent of the country's total. In the solar rooftop initiative, Gujarat has made remarkable strides, reaching over three lakh homes."

"Gujarat, now a role model of development, is poised to scale greater heights through the Viksit Gujarat@2047 initiative. We are fully committed to contributing to this vision, as outlined in the Viksit Gujarat@2047 Vision Document. We take immense pride in being the first state in the country to prepare such a comprehensive roadmap. Building on Gujarat's consistent progress, this document outlines developmental goals for the next 25 years, in alignment with the nation's Amrit Kaal. Its core objective is to ensure the economic prosperity of every family by enabling access to adequate resources and sustainable income opportunities. Moving beyond traditional industries, Gujarat has accelerated the development of high-tech sectors. As a result of strategic policies in emerging areas such as semiconductors, three semiconductor plants are currently under construction in the state. To promote AI-driven industries, an AI Centre of Excellence has also been established at GIFT City," CM Patel said. (ANI)

