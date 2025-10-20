Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended Diwali and Vikram Samvat 2082 New Year greetings to the people of Gujarat and Gujarati families across the globe, a press release by CMO said.

He conveyed his warm wishes to everyone for the New Vikram Samvat year, hoping it ushers in renewed enthusiasm, happiness, and prosperity for all.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Mother Kills 2 Children Before Ending Life in Nalgonda; Police Suspect Family Dispute.

Extending greetings for Diwali and the New Year, the Chief Minister stated that Diwali's lights represent the journey from darkness to light. Inspired by this message, Gujarat continues to advance steadily on the path of development with the positive vision of "Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas".

CM urged citizens to pledge this festive season to support local traders, artisans, and entrepreneurs, and to spread the message of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" to every household through the spirit of "Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar Ghar Swadeshi" and "Vocal for Local."

Also Read | Bhavish Aggarwal and Ola Senior Executive Booked for Abetment to Suicide After Employee's Death in Bengaluru.

He added that, on the occasion of Diwali, the Prime Minister has gifted people a double bonus of happiness through the "Next Gen GST Reforms," making business operations simpler, accelerating development, and propelling Gujarat toward new peaks of prosperity.

In his message, CM highlighted that, to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat@2047 and in alignment with the Viksit Gujarat@2047 vision, the state has defined its comprehensive development goals through the "Agenda for 2035."

In this New Vikram Samvat year, CM was hopeful that all Gujaratis would commit to fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat by advancing towards Viksit Gujarat, the press release said.

According to the release, the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030 represent another proud milestone. On the occasion of the festival of lights, the Chief Minister was hopeful that the state's culture and development would continue to inspire the entire nation.

CM, with a strong commitment to advancing the state's holistic development at a rapid pace, also conveyed his warm wishes in his Diwali message for everyone's progress and journey to become even more dynamic in the New Vikram Samvat year. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)