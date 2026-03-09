Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police have registered an FIR against Maulana Abdullah Salim for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother during a religious gathering.

The complainant, Ravi Kumar Mishra, BJP District President from Balrampur, stated that the remarks have caused significant outrage among party workers and demanded strict legal action in the matter.

The BJP District President further alleged that the cleric attempted to incite minority communities against the state's prevailing anti-cow slaughter laws.

Following the complaint, the police have registered the FIR under Section 173 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on March 5 inaugurated the KDSG Super-Speciality Hospital in Greater Noida and congratulated the institution for its initiative in strengthening healthcare services.

The Chief Minister said that the healthcare sector in the country has seen significant progress under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

"I congratulate you on behalf of the state government for this KDSG Super-Speciality Hospital and extend my best wishes. Today, PM Modi has done a lot in the field of healthcare, and every sector is touching new heights of development. That should be our effort as well. Your group has initiated a new effort in this direction," Yogi Adityanath said.

Highlighting the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, the Chief Minister said that before 2014, only six AIIMS were functioning in the country, but due to Prime Minister Modi's initiatives, around 23 AIIMS have been established across the country.

"Until 2014, only six AIIMS in India were functioning with great difficulty, and today, as a result of the initiatives taken by PM Modi, 23 AIIMS are operating across the country to provide world-class health facilities and the best health services," he added. (ANI)

