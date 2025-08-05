Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 5 (ANI): Pharma and Labtech Expo-2025 began in Gandhinagar, offering a dedicated platform for India's small and medium-scale manufacturers in pharma machinery, engineering, pharmaceutical formulations, and lab technology, said a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the expo in an event graced by Health Minister Rushikesh Patel. He also visited several stalls at the exhibition. The 20th edition of Pharma and Labtech Expo features concurrent events- the Contract Manufacturing Expo and the Raw and Packaging Material Expo.

These segments complement the pharmaceutical products, machinery, and equipment sector, enhancing the overall value for industry visitors. The exhibition highlights key areas such as pharmaceutical machinery and equipment manufacturing, pharmaceutical packaging, laboratory and analytical instruments, pharmaceutical formulations, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and APIs.

Additionally, a dedicated pavilion for pumps, valves, pipes, and fittings has also been set up within the exhibition area.

Several dignitaries were present at the inauguration, namely, Gandhinagar Mayor Smt. Miraben Patel, Shri Bhayalu Bapu of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti (Paliyad), Dr. Prashant Korat, President of BJP Yuva Morcha, Dr. H.G. Koshia, Commissioner of the Food and Drugs Control Administration, Dr. Ravi Kant Sharma, Deputy Drugs Controller of the Central Government, and Dr. Viranchi Shah, Immediate Past National President of IDMA, along with other officials. (ANI)

