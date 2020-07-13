Ahmedabad, Jul 13 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday remotely inaugurated several projects, including three model residential schools for girls of backward communities.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, there is a ban on any gathering in the state.

Also Read | All Offices at Rail Bhawan to be Shut on July 14 and 15 for Sanitization After Some Officials Test Positive: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

Rupani, from his Gandhinagar residence, remotely inaugurated three newly built model residential schools for girls and five boys hostels, meant for students of Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes, said a government release.

These buildings have come up in different parts of Gujarat at a cumulative cost of Rs 61.75 crore, the release added.

Also Read | Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress to Hold Another Legislative Party Meeting Tomorrow at 10 AM, Sachin Pilot Issued Invite.

Later, Rupani electronically inaugurated two newly built Common Effluent Treatment Plants for industrial units situated in Dahej and adjoining Saykha industrial area of Bharuch district.

He also allotted industrial plots to 127 MSME units in Chhattar-Mitana industrial area of Morbi district, said the release. PTI PJT PD RSY RSY 07132249 NNNN in Italy Gómez joined Besiktas to win the Turkish league title in 2016.

Gómez scored 19 goals in 52 games for Wolfsburg before rejoining Stuttgart in 2017.

Altogether he scored 170 goals in 328 Bundesliga games, seven in the second division, and 26 in 36 German Cup matches.

Gómez also scored 26 goals in 44 Champions League games.

"I'm very grateful for the time I had at Stuttgart," Gómez said.

"It was always my biggest dream to give something back and to end my career that I couldn't have imagined here."

Gómez missed Germany's World Cup win in 2014 due to an injury-blighted season. He scored 31 goals in 78 appearances for the national team. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)