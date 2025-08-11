Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 11(ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the historic Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar on the third Monday of Shravan and prayed for the nation's and state's progress, and the well-being of all citizens, said the Gujarat CMO statement.

The Hatkeshwar temple has been included in the Swadesh Darshan Yojana and the Heritage Circuit project. Not only that, but in the temple premises, works worth Rs. 18 crore for the first phase of pilgrim facility development and works such as the Garbhagriha, Sabhamandapa, Shikhar, Yagyashala, and Swagat Kendra have been completed with a grant of Rs. 4.22 crore in the second phase.

As per the CMO statement, Gujarat Tourism Corporation has also operated a light and sound show presenting the historical and ancient significance of the Hatkeshwar temple at a cost of Rs. 5.53 crore.

On the occasion, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, District Panchayat President Trushaben Patel, Secretary of Tourism and Devasthan Department Rajendra Kumar, Secretary of Pavitra Yatra Vikas Board Ramesh Merja, leader Girishbhai Rajgor, and MLA K.K. Patel were present.

Also in attendance were District Collector S.K. Prajapati, District Development Officer Dr. Hasrat Jasmin, Resident Additional Collector J.K. Jegoda, officers and officials of Vadnagar city and taluka administration, and trustees of Hatkeshwar Mahadev Sansthan Vadnagar.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, CM Patel said that lions had emerged as a global symbol of India's pride. He made the remarks at the World Lion Day celebrations held at Barda Wildlife Sanctuary in the Devbhumi Dwarka district.

On the occasion, while wishing lion and nature lovers worldwide, the Chief Minister recalled Lord Krishna's Gita message to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra: "Among animals, I am the lion."

He expressed joy that after a long gap of 143 years, lions had naturally started reinhabiting the Barda hills. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced all necessary support facilities for lion conservation in Barda. Thanks to the PM's vision and the proactive efforts of the Forest Department, the successful conservation story of lions in Gir had gained global recognition. (ANI)

