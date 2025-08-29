Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 29 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has emphasised the need to maintain coordination at the district level and ensure positive resolution of public grievances through the State SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Program.

During the State SWAGAT Online Public Grievance Redressal Program held on August 25, the CM issued clear instructions to the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam to provide permanent resolution and compensation for the losses suffered by a farmer due to frequent overflow of the Narmada canal into his field, among the 12 representations presented before him.

In the State SWAGAT, citizens present their grievances and issues directly before the Chief Minister in Gandhinagar. In this initiative, a total of 170 applicants attended the State SWAGAT on August 25 with their various representations.

The Public Relations Unit of the Chief Minister's Office heard these representations, and nearly 160 of them were forwarded with instructions to the concerned district administration and government departments for necessary action.

Among the 12 representations presented before the Chief Minister, he carefully heard the issues and instructed the Commissioner of the Housing Board to expedite the documentation process for houses allotted to economically weaker sections under the Gujarat Housing Board and to provide necessary facilities.

On the representation regarding more than 450 people from Banaskantha district belonging to general and smaller communities, who had purchased non-agricultural land with proper documentation but had been facing difficulties in obtaining possession for a long time, the Chief Minister ordered immediate action and directed the District Collector to take strict steps against this case of land grabbing.

In addition, the Chief Minister also gave necessary directions to the concerned district administration to take strict action with a positive approach towards citizens' grievances on issues such as illegal construction obstructing the natural flow of water, compensation for land acquired in canal projects, and removal of unauthorised encroachments from public spaces.

In this State, SWAGAT, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister M.K. Das, Secretary Dr. Vikrant Pandey, OSDs to the Chief Minister Dhiraj Parekh and Rakesh Vyas, along with senior officers of the concerned departments, were present.

According to the Public Relations Unit of the Chief Minister's Office, in the August 25 District Swagat program, 1,529 representations and in the Taluka SWAGAT program, 2,701 representations were taken up for necessary action. (ANI)

