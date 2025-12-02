Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 2 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel honoured Parsi religious leaders at a felicitation ceremony held in Ahmedabad, a CMO release said.

The Chief Minister on Monday noted that on Gita Jayanti, the teachings of Lord Shri Krishna on Swadharma hold special relevance. He said the Parsis have lived this principle with unwavering commitment, preserving their faith even after migrating from Iran to Gujarat 1300 years ago. The community not only safeguarded its religious identity but also made remarkable contributions to India's progress and nation-building.

He added that, just as the sacred wisdom of the Gita has been preserved for centuries, the Parsi community has undertaken the preservation of its religious heritage by installing a Time Capsule in Navsari to chronicle the enduring tradition of safeguarding the Holy Fire.

He further stated that this initiative exemplifies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guiding principle of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi", development alongside the preservation of heritage.

The Chief Minister also affirmed that the Parsi community has embodied the Prime Minister's vision of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas, Sauno Vishwas, Sauno Prayas'.

He highlighted the PM Jiyo Parsi Scheme, launched under the Prime Minister's guidance, as an important initiative to support the growth and continuity of the Parsi community.

The Chief Minister stated that the Parsi community has integrated seamlessly into Gujarat's social life and is widely regarded for its longstanding tradition of generosity.

He noted that this legacy is being advanced by the Areez Khambatta Benevolent Trust, which is committed to uplifting deprived communities through initiatives in healthcare, education, and social welfare, as well as dedicated support for individuals living with HIV.

He added that the Trust's efforts continue to positively transform the lives of thousands of people each year.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that even though the Parsi community is a minority, they have continued to carry forward their values, culture and capabilities from generation to generation.

He recalled prominent Parsi figures who have contributed to various sectors of the country from the time of independence till today, including Madam Bhikaji Cama, Homi Bhabha, the Tata, Wadia, and Godrej families, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Fardunjee Marzban, Nani Palkhivala, Soli Sorabjee, and Fali Nariman.

Dasturji Khursheed Dastur, the religious head of the Parsi community, praised the work of the Areez Khambatta Benevolent Trust and extended his best wishes. He also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for continuously working towards the development of all communities, including the Parsis.

Founder Trustee of the Areez Khambatta Benevolent Trust (AKBT), Piruz Khambatta, welcomed all attendees and noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the guiding mantra of "Vikas with Virasat." The felicitation of Parsi priests, he said, embodies this vision.

He added that Gujarat, which continues to lead in development, is steadily advancing in every domain, including health, education and quality of life, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

He further stated that the Parsi community is committed to making an active contribution to the building of Viksit Bharat. On this occasion, he shared information about the work of the AKBT and announced a scholarship that will soon be launched for youth pursuing religious education within the Parsi community.

Notably, as part of the two-day programme, various activities, including plays, music and comedy events, have been organised to create awareness among the younger generation of the Parsi community about their traditions and culture. Members of the Parsi community from across the country will be present at the event.

On this occasion, Vada Dasturji Tehemton Mirza, Vada Dasturji Cyrus Dastur, and AKBT Trustee Smt. Persis Ariz Khambatta, Mrs Binaisha Piruz Khambatta, prominent leaders of the Parsi community, heads of social organisations and a large number of people were present. (ANI)

