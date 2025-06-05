Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 5 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel commenced the construction of the 'Matruvan Vanvach' at the Secretariat premises in Gandhinagar under the 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam 2.0' initiative on World Environment Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, an unique initiative combining environmental responsibility with a heartfelt tribute to mothers. This campaign was inaugurated on June 5, 2024. He urged citizens across the country to participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign by planting at least one tree in their mother's name. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat ranked second nationwide, with the successful plantation of 17.48 crore saplings as part of this initiative.

Inspired by the vision of the Prime Minister, the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign was launched this year on World Environment Day. While inaugurating the campaign in Gandhinagar, the Chief Minister emphasised that the Prime Minister has provided a far-sighted vision to address future environmental challenges by seamlessly integrating environmental protection with sustainable development.

He added that by accelerating campaigns like 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', the citizens of the country have been engaged in environmental conservation, and this year's World Environment Day also inspires the vision of a 'Plastic Pollution Free India-Gujarat'.

The Chief Minister said that under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign, tree plantation began with 200 sindoor saplings, initiating the Matruvan Van Kavach, consisting of 4,000 saplings within the Secretariat Complex. With the support of the Forest Department, a Matruvan Van Kavach with around 16,000 trees will be developed across the entire Secretariat Complex.

He stated that under Mission LiFE, the Prime Minister has inspired a nature-loving approach by encouraging the adoption of environment-friendly practices in our daily lives to preserve and conserve the environment.

Moreover, he emphasised that for sustainable development, trade and industry should also be aligned with environmental responsibility, in line with the Prime Minister's vision for environmental conservation and the protection of nature.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that, consistent with every resolution and campaign led by the Prime Minister, Gujarat will lead in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' initiative as well. He appealed to all citizens to pledge on World Environment Day to contribute in every possible way to increase the green cover.

On the occasion of the sapling plantation for the Matruvan Van Kavach, Minister of State for Forests Mukesh Patel, Additional Chief Secretary for Forest & Environment Sanjeev Kumar, Principal Chief Conservators of Forests, senior officials of the Forest Department, and officers and staff of various departments of the Secretariat were present. (ANI)

