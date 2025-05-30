Gandhinagar (Gujarat) May 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, has launched Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain - 2025 campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As part of this, construction of recharge wells has started in the Banaskantha, following Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari approach.

Under the guidance of the Prime Minister and in line with the objectives of the "Catch the Rain" campaign, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the construction of recharge wells at Chodungri village in Dantiwada Taluka of Banaskantha district.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Shankar Chaudhary, along with other ministers and dignitaries, graced the event.

The Chief Minister and other dignitaries flagged off the JCB and tractor, ceremoniously marking the beginning of the recharge well construction work.

CM Patel stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cultivated a tradition of involving people's strength--Jan Shakti--in the nation's development and has championed the philosophy of "Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas."

He said that at the core of Gujarat's inclusive development today lies the Prime Minister's vision, built on the pillars of Jal Shakti, Jan Shakti, Urja Shakti, Raksha Shakti and Gyan Shakti.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Prime Minister consistently underscores water as the cornerstone of development. When Narendra Modi assumed office as Chief Minister of Gujarat, the state grappled with severe shortages of both electricity and water. His visionary leadership empowered us to convert challenges into opportunities.

He directed public efforts into a large-scale campaign dedicated to water conservation, storage, construction of check dams, and development of reservoirs to effectively address the water crisis.

As a result of these efforts, Gujarat transitioned from being a water-deficient state to a water-surplus one. The Prime Minister has consistently guided us to stay prepared for any potential crisis, with foresight and strategic planning.

With the noble aim of raising the groundwater levels across the country, the Prime Minister launched the nationwide Jal Shakti Abhiyan in 2019. Under his guidance, water conservation efforts involving public participation have been actively carried out throughout the nation.

To raise the groundwater table in Banaskantha, the state government plans to construct nearly 50,000 recharge wells. Of these, 25,000 recharge wells are to be built with the support of Banas Dairy.

CM congratulated Shankarbhai Chaudhary and his team for Banas Dairy's committed contribution to this initiative.

Prime Minister Modi has given the mantra "Water from the border should stay within the border, and water from the village should serve the village," and under his leadership, water conservation efforts at all levels across the state have been initiated with active public participation.

To support the irrigation system, boost agricultural production, and deepen groundwater levels, we have launched the Recharge Well Construction Campaign through rainwater storage and conservation, said CM.

The Chief Minister stated that in our ancient culture, water is considered a divine blessing, and rivers are revered as mothers. Furthermore, water irrigation is a crucial element for farmers, who are the true pioneers of the agricultural revolution, to succeed in farming. Natural farming offers solutions to many problems.

With adequate water availability in the state, agriculture and crop production have significantly increased. To further enrich farming, the focus has shifted towards chemical-free and natural farming practices.

The use of chemical fertilisers harms both the soil and human health. Today, there is a rising incidence of serious health issues like high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart attacks, even among the youth.

To address this, the Prime Minister has advocated the mantra of "Back to Basics" and strongly promoted the campaign for natural farming.

PM Modi has inspired us with a vision that combines environmental preservation, patriotism, public awareness, and a deep sense of responsibility toward future generations to build a Viksit Bharat.

Advocating for sustainable development in harmony with nature, he has launched nationwide initiatives like "Ek Ped, Maa ke Naam" to enhance green cover alongside water conservation.

Under the mantra "Vocal for Local," the Prime Minister has also charted a path to strengthen indigenous production. By supporting natural farming, he has laid down a roadmap to protect the health of generations to come. Through these commitments, he has called upon the nation to realise the goal of a Viksit Bharat@ 2047.

The Chief Minister was confident that the water conservation efforts underway today will secure water resources for future generations.

CM Bhupendra Patel congratulated visionary Prime Minister and the nation's armed forces on the remarkable success of Operation Sindoor. He remarked that this achievement has once again showcased the courage and heroism of our military, uniting the entire country in pride through the "Tiranga Yatra."

With great pride, he called upon everyone to honour and salute our soldiers by chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil stated that India is home to 18% of the world's livestock, with Banaskantha district having the highest number of animals. Water is an essential factor for these animals as well as for sustaining life. However, it may surprise you to know that only 4 per cent of the country's water is potable.

Out of 700 districts in India, 150 are designated as dark zones in terms of water availability, including Banaskantha, one of the largest districts in North Gujarat. Efforts to lift Banaskantha out of this dark zone have been underway for the past year under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under his leadership, continuous efforts are being made nationwide to conserve water through initiatives like Amrit Sarovar, Narmada Yojana, and Sauni Yojana. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had emphasised the need to connect rivers, and the current Prime Minister is fulfilling this vision by working on linking rivers such as the Narmada, Sabarmati, and rivers in Kutch. Moreover, a Rs 77,000 crore project has been approved to connect three rivers across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

To realise the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat@ 2047, it is crucial to meet the country's water needs not merely by building dams but by adopting the "Catch the Rain" approach--harvesting rainwater and recharging groundwater resources.

On this occasion, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Shankar Chaudhary, stated that PM Modi has launched a significant initiative to tackle water scarcity in the country's dark zone districts, with Banaskantha being the first selected in Gujarat. Under this effort, Banas Dairy will construct 25,000 recharge wells in the district, offering farmers 50 per cent assistance.

He emphasised the need to continue this campaign for the next four years, with a vision extending over ten years. To further green Banaskantha, Banas Dairy has also worked on revitalising the mountains by dispersing seed balls. He also spoke about the success of Operation Sindoor.

Archana Varma, Managing Director of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, briefed the attendees about the ministry's ongoing work, while Banaskantha District Collector Mihir Patel warmly welcomed everyone. (ANI)

