Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 7 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has launched the innovative initiative 'Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences' (VGRC), inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and following the success of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS). Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput announced that the first edition of VGRC will be inaugurated in Mehsana on October 9, 2025, according to an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Industries Minister provided details today at a press conference in Gandhinagar regarding the organisation of the VGRC. Present at the press conference were Principal Secretary of the Industries and Mines Department, Ms Mamta Verma, M.D. of iNDEXTb, K.C. Sampat, and Director of Information, K.L. Bachani.

In the presence of the Industry Minister, Industries Commissioner P. Swaroop said the VGRC will showcase each region's industrial potential and investment readiness, further strengthening Gujarat's global image through the "Vocal for Local" approach.

He added that, building on the success of the previous Vibrant Summit, under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat government has launched the VGRC to connect every district, taluka, and citizen of Gujarat with the Vibrant initiative.

The conferences will be held across four zones -- in Mehsana for North Gujarat on October 9-10, 2025; in Rajkot for Kutch and Saurashtra on January 8-9, 2026; in Surat for South Gujarat on April 9-10, 2026; and in Vadodara for Central Gujarat on June 10-11, 2026, a CMO release said.

The Commissioner mentioned that the Government of Gujarat has successfully organised ten VGGS and also held a program on the theme '20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat - Summit of Success'. To make the successful model of Vibrant Gujarat more effective, the state government is now organising VGRC across the state.

These regional conferences will follow the benchmarks of the VGGS and serve as a vital platform to showcase the talent of industrial houses, promote local industrial growth, and highlight regional strengths. They will also play a key role in advancing the comprehensive vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and Viksit Gujarat@2047 for inclusive and sustainable development.

Furthermore, he added that district-level programs will be organised in every district of the region, followed by the regional conference. One-day district-level programs will be held approximately one to two months before the regional conference.

These will involve discussions with various stakeholders, identification of specific district challenges, documentation of best practices, and determination of requirements for the upcoming regional conference. District-level programs for the VGRC of North Gujarat have been completed in Aravalli, Banaskantha, Patan, and Sabarkantha.

The Commissioner informed that the regional conferences will be held for two days, serving as an effective medium for investment facilitation, exchange of ideas, and networking based on district-level requirements.

These conferences aim to bring various stakeholders, including industrialists, entrepreneurs, government organisations, foreign trade houses, trade and industry associations, startups, educational and research institutions, onto a single platform.

In addition, each regional conference will feature an inaugural and closing session, sector-specific or district-specific seminars, a trade exhibition, regional awards, signing of MoUs, B2B and B2G meetings, a platform for buyer-seller meets, a vendor development program, excursion visits to leading tourist destinations and local industrial clusters, and cultural programs.

He added that these regional conferences aim to drive Gujarat's growth by empowering regional economies, promoting excellence, and enabling strategic investments.

The Chief Minister launched the VGRC initiative in Ahmedabad on August 28, 2025. Furthermore, an interaction meet was held in New Delhi with industrialists, Heads of Mission, diplomats, and senior officers of the Government of India.

The cross-sectoral focus of the summit to be held in Mehsana under Vibrant Gujarat includes skill development, startups, MSME, tourism, and culture.

During both days, the Udyami Mela, Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet, and B2B/B2G meetings will be organised.

The exhibition will be held at the Exhibition Hall from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM from October 9 to 13, 2025. It will be open for public participation from October 11 to 13, 2025. The exhibition, to be held over a total area of 18,000 sq m, will feature a 1,000 sq m pavilion for MSME, cottage, and rural sectors.

Key highlights include a Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet, Partner Country Pavilion, B2G and B2B Zones, Startup Stalls, and a Udyami Mela.

Other facilities include a Vendor Development Program, Regional Food Fest, Food Court, ODOP and GI Tag Display, Cultural Exhibition, Product Launches, Food Exhibition, and Daily Lucky Draw, Helpdesk, Control Room, and Pop-up Stage.

Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) will see the participation of 38 international buyers from 40 countries, providing opportunities for each buyer across various sectors.

Full-day tourist trips will be organised starting at 8:00 AM. This includes: Buddhist Monastery, Museums, Temples, and Cultural Exhibitions at Anant Anadi Vadnagar, Spiritual Journey in Ambaji (Ambaji Temple and Gabbar Hill), Gujarat's Heritage of Buddha (Taranga Caves and Archaeological Sites), From Light to Depth: Temple and Stepwell (Rani-ki-Vav, Patola Museum, Modhera Sun Temple), and Line of Duty: A Day at Nadabet (Attractions, Museums, and Retreat Parade at the India-Pakistan border).

Half-day tours will commence at 9:00 AM, showcasing cultural and heritage experiences such as Rani Ki Vav and Patola Museum, Modhera Sun Temple, Light and Sound Show, Sidhpur, Solwalk (Rituals and Heritage Sites), and Echoes of the Earth (Balasinor Dinosaur Park and Museum).

Industrial visits will include Modhera Sun Temple (Half Day), Gujarat's First Solar Park at Charanka, and 700 MW UMSPP at Raghanesda. Site visits to industrial units have been planned to provide practical knowledge about the industry to industrialists, startups, and students who wish to start their own businesses and are participating in the event.

During these site visits, delegates will be informed about the production process, availability of raw materials, and sales opportunities at the respective industrial houses. Delegates participating in the Vibrant Summit are planned to visit significant industrial houses such as Maruti Suzuki, Honda Motors, Banas Dairy, Dudh Sagar Dairy, Sabar Dairy, and Fanidhar Food Park to gain practical industry knowledge.

Notably, a total of 13,246 registrations have been received until October 6, including 11,732 individual participants (216 international) and 1,514 companies (35 international). Furthermore, countries like Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and the Netherlands (Agricultural Seminar) have confirmed their participation, a release said.

Organisations such as JETRO, Indo Canada Business Chamber (ICBC), USISPF, World Bank, and Trade Representation of the Russian Federation will also participate.

Ambassadors and High Commissioners have also confirmed their participation in this summit, including His Excellency Mr. Kenichi Ono, Ambassador, Embassy of Japan in India (Partner Country); His Excellency Mr. Nguyen Thanh Hai, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in India (Partner Country); Mr. Patrick John Rata, High Commissioner, High Commission of New Zealand in India; Her Excellency Ms. Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner, Republic of Rwanda; His Excellency Mr. Dharamkumar Seeraj, High Commissioner, Cooperative Republic of Guyana; and His Excellency Dr. Oleksandr Polishchuk, Ambassador, Embassy of Ukraine in India.

The Kutch and Saurashtra Zone Summit will be held on January 8-9, 2026, at Saurashtra University, Rajkot. It will focus on sectors such as Ceramics, Engineering, Ports and Logistics, Fisheries, Petrochemicals, Agriculture and Food Processing, Minerals, and Offshore Wind.

The South Gujarat Zone Summit will be held on April 9-10, 2026, at Surat International Exhibition and Convention Centre, SGCCI, Surat. It will focus on sectors such as Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Textile and Apparel, Gems and Jewellery, Agriculture and Food Processing.

The Central Gujarat Zone Summit will be held on June 10-11, 2026, at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagargruh, Vadodara. It will focus on sectors such as Semiconductor and ESDM, IT&ITeS, Biotech/Biopharma, Aerospace and Defence, Fintech, Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Textile and Apparel, Auto and Auto Components, and Education, a release said. (ANI)

